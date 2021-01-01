From samsung

Samsung DVG50T5300 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer with Smart Care Champagne Laundry Appliances Dryers Gas Dryers

Description

Samsung DVG50T5300 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer with Smart Care Features:Large 7.4 cu. ft. capacity fits clothes, towels, and sheets with ease10 dry cycles and 9 options ensures the contents are dry the first timeElectronic touch controls and a turn knob allow you to choose from a wide variety of options and cycles with easeIncludes Samsung Smart CareCovered under a 1 year limited warranty for parts and laborSpecifications:Total Capacity: 7.4 Cu. Ft.Number of Cycles: 10Number of Options: 9Fuel Type: GasSensor Dry: YesVent Type: 3 Way VentingReversible Door: YesDepth: 30-1/4"Height: 44-9/16"Width: 27" Gas Dryers Champagne

