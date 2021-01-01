From samsung

Samsung DVE45T3400 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Smart Care White Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers

Description

Samsung DVE45T3400 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Smart Care Features: Large 7.4 cu. ft. capacity fits clothes, towels, and sheets with ease 10 dry cycles and 7 options ensures the contents are dry the first time Electronic touch controls and a turn knob allow you to choose from a wide variety of options and cycles with ease Includes Samsung Smart Care Covered under a 1 year limited warranty for parts and labor Specifications: Total Capacity: 7.4 Cu. Ft. Number of Cycles: 10 Number of Options: 7 Fuel Type: Electric Sensor Dry: Yes Vent Type: 4 Way Venting Reversible Door: Yes Depth: 30-1/4" Height: 44" Width: 27" Electric Dryers White

