Lavish Home Duvet Cover- for Weighted 10lb Throw Blankets-Soft 100% Cotton, Zipper Closure & 10 Tie Points- Removable for Machine Wash-41.5” x 60.5” (Gray)

10LB BLANKET COVER- Designed for to fit LHC weighted 10lb throw blankets, ideal for adults and kids weighing 90-125lbs. This 41.5” x 60.5” duvet cover is sure to keep you cozy and comfortable while you rest for years to come. ATTRACTIVE & COZY- Made of 100% cotton, this gravity throw cover is ultra-soft and breathable for use all year around. The removeable duvet comes in a neutral gray color that can easily complement any bedroom, guestroom or living room décor. EASY TO USE- This duvet cover has 10 built-in ties that fasten to the loops on the blanket (sold separately), which prevents shifting and bunching. The zippered closure along the bottom makes the cover easy to remove and replace for quick cleaning. MACHINE WASHABLE- Protect and preserve your glass bead blankets from wear and tear in the washing machine with a duvet cover designed specifically for these sleep aids. The duvet cover is machine washable and can be dried on low, just don’t use bleach! PRODUCT DETAILS-Material: Cotton. Dimensions: (L) 60.5” x (W) 41.5” x (H) 0.2”. Duvet Cover for 10lb Weighted Blanket (not included). Zipper Closure & 10 Tie Points. Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low, Iron on Low Heat, Do Not Bleach. Color: Medium Gray.