Bare Home Duvet Cover & Sham Set, Sandwash Microfiber, Twin/Twin XL, Pebble Beach, 2-Pieces
WHAT'S INSIDE: Our set includes 1 Twin/Twin XL Duvet Cover (90" x 66") with Zipper Closure, Corner Ties and 1 matching Pillow Sham (26" x 20")WHAT IS IT: It's like a pillowcase to protect your duvet or comforter, and an affordable way to freshen the look of your bedding. Duvet insert/comforter sold separately.DESIGN DETAILS: Our lightweight duvet cover is both breathable and hypoallergenic so you stay cool and comfortable. A simple zipper-closure makes it easy to slip your duvet in and out, and corner ties prevent your insert from bunching up while you sleep.EASY CARE: Simply toss the duvet cover in the washing machine. Wash it in cold water with similar colors. Tumble dry on low and remove from the dryer promptly to prevent wrinkling.30 DAY RISK FREE 100% GUARANTEE: We believe in our products so much we guarantee you will love them! If you are not satisfied, simply contact us to return the product for a refund.