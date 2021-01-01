Disc-O-Bed Duvalay Large Luxury Lumberjack Pattern Memory Foam Sleeping Bag and Duvet

The award winning Duvalay is a versatile and luxurious sleeping pad with integrated memory foam, that combines optimum comfort to suit and improve any sleeping area. This innovative duvet and topper combination is easy to use and transport - be it at home or away - ensuring you and your family get a comforting, secure and cozy night's sleep wherever you are. Unlike traditional sleeping bags the Duvalay allows you to kick your legs out for maximum comfort and zero constriction. The great Lumberjack pattern suits most environments be it indoors or out. From the unexpected guest at home to your next camping adventure, the Duvalay consists of 2-pockets. The bottom pocket is a gold quality memory foam that molds and supports your body and the top pocket houses a hollow fiber duvet with a luxury polycotton cover. This ideal combination ensures you stay warm and have first class comfort and support wherever you choose to sleep. The duvet and pad cover are both removable and washable. Because the Duvalay is also reversible you can place 2-side by side to make it a double. The fit is not only snug and seamless, but the pads will not move apart. Simply unroll and use straps and a convenient zipper bag are supplied for easy storage and transportation.