Dusk Night Table by Huppe - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (8044QS-549)

The Dusk Night Table from Huppe is a visually captivating design by Joel Dupras, playing with depth and shadow through finely crafted solid walnut. The table sits alongside a bed in a set of defining geometric shapes. A wide tabletop creates the ideal surface for reading material, lamps, and alarm clocks. The face of the piece produces a clever geometric design heightened by the juxtaposition of vertically and horizontally moving wood grain. Its drawers slide out and retract automatically in a seamless gliding motion that underlines its elegance. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Brown. Finish: Espresso Walnut