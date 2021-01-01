Superior Durian Traditional Indoor Floral Area Rug Ivory Area Rug, 5' x 8'

Refresh any room from the ground up with the Durian Traditional Indoor Floral Area Rug or Runner. This kid and pet-friendly floor covering boasts a 0.24-inch rug thickness that is easy to clean while being sturdy and durable enough to handle some of the most frequented indoor areas of your home. Vintage florals flow gracefully over this piece in fluctuating shades of orange, green, and gray over an Ivory base creating a serene scene in any room in your home. Comfort meets function with the 100-percent Polypropylene cConstruction, which combines a shimmery sheen with a velvety smooth underfoot to lend a timeless yet versatile look to your interiors.