Durante 3pcs Outdoor Patio Rattan Conversation Set W/ Cushion Coffee Table

If you are looking for a patio conversation set for your outdoor space, you can't miss our pieces furniture set. This set is sturdy and durable enough to serve you for a long time. There are two seat cushions and two back cushions, providing you with a comfortable sitting experience. Covers of these cushions can be taken off because of the zipper design. Moreover, you can have a good coffee time with the coffee table which can hold drinks and snacks. This set is suitable for outdoor places, such as the garden, poolside, and patio. Enjoy the sunshine outside with our furniture set! Cushion Color: Blue