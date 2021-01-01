Ultra-flat finish minimizes surface imperfections. Formulated with FlexShield365™ Technology to resist cracking, peeling and chipping year round, for maximum weather protection. Provides excellent hide and coverage over surface imperfections and previous colors. Withstands 98 mph wind-driven rain. Fade-resistant formula protects color against the damaging effects of the sun. Gives mold-, mildew- and algae-resistant coating. Thick, flexible coating bridges hairline cracks for a smooth finish that adapts to changing weather. Excellent spray for easy application. 100% acrylic latex. Valspar Duramax Flat Masonry and Stucco Elastomeric Tintable White Exterior Tintable Paint (1-Gallon) | 007.0197084.007