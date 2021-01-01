A smoky, dark blue. Flat finish softens the look of an exterior and helps hides surface blemishes making it ideal for exterior siding. Flex-Shield® 365 year-round resistance to cracking and peeling. All-weather adhesion™. Maximum protection against cracking, peeling and fading. Maximum resistance - gives a mold-, mildew- and algae-resistant finish. Maximum hide and coverage. Rain-Ready Technology™ Ready in just one and a half hours - guards the freshly painted surface from runs, blisters or water marks once rain showers begin. Apply in temperatures as low as 35 degrees F or as high as 90 degrees F. Valspar Duramax Flat Dark Iris 4009-5 Exterior Paint (1-Gallon) | 4009-5-75206