From nutrichef
NutriChef Durable Sauce Non-stick High-Qualified Kitchen Cookware with See-Through Tempered Glass Lids, 1.5 Quart Pot
SAFE COOKING: This NutriChef saucepot with a tempered glass lid is great for everyday use. Investing in quality cookware is pivotal to maintaining an efficient kitchen. The saucepot lid is oven safe and employs a tempered glass lid, stay-cool handles SLEEK DESIGN: When cooking for an event or occasion, use this saucepot to create an image of perfection. The glass cover is topped with a dainty, brown with a stainless steel handle for a sleek and neat look SAFE AND NON-TOXIC: Like the other NutriChef products, this saucepot with lid is a food-grade safe and eco-friendly kitchen tools, environmentally friendly construction, and is devoid of any chemical contaminants. Cook safely and healthily EASY CLEAN: We know all of the fun and enjoyment in a kitchen is derived from cooking, not cleaning. Our saucepot is completely dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to worry about tedious scrubbing and hand washing SPECIFICATIONS: Max temperature is about 392° Fahrenheit (200° Celsius), golden non-stick coating interior, and heat-resistant lacquer exterior. Its size is 13’’ x 6.30’’ x 3.15’’ -inches (with Lid), Manufacturer: NutriChef