From union rustic
Dupuis Metal/Wood 2 Piece Serving Tray Set
Advertisement
Bring a touch of rustic charm to any space with this gorgeously brass-tone metal and brown wood nesting serving tray. These nesting trays are perfect for serving your guests food and drinks, with two brass handles on the sides which allow the trays to be easily transported from the kitchen to the entertaining area. Featuring a stylish perforated metal bottom, these trays can also be used as eye-catching vanity trays for displaying jewelry and decorative items. Each tray is made to stack for neat and easy storage. A simplistic retro and vintage design allow you to easily incorporate these trays into any decor.