From rosecliff heights
Duplessis 65" Wide 4 Drawers Solid Wood Console Table
Advertisement
Decorate and organize your entryway or living room in style with this console table. It’s made from solid pine wood, and is finished in a neutral hue that blends in with almost any color palette. This console showcases four drawers, and four thickening solid wood table legs. There’s also a lower shelf to hold organizational baskets or decorative objects, leaving room up top for framed family photos, an accent lamp, or vase.Super long shape, large storage and storage space. Minimal assembly is required. Color: Khaki