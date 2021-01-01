Set of 2 Dunsmuir Farmhouse Spindle Back Dining Chairs Black - Christopher Knight Home

Whether you are looking for a fresh cottage feel or a breezy touch to your kitchen or dining room, these Christopher Knight Home Dunsmuir Farmhouse Spindle-Back Dining Chairs (Set of 2) is the perfect finishing touch to any look. This farmhouse style is made for your convenience with its polypropylene construction that makes this set extremely durable and easy to clean. Featuring traditional spindle backs for a rustic style that will impress all your family and guests, these Christopher Knight Home Dunsmuir Farmhouse Spindle-Back Dining Chairs will transform the way you dine. Color: Black. Pattern: Solid.