From everly quinn

Dundrod Accent Chair With Gold Metal Base Set Of 2

$629.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Looking to add an arm chair to your living room or bedroom? This accent chair set is in keeping with your glam sensibilities, adding an eye-catching touch to your space. This is a classic and contemporary style accent chair set with a concise solid hue. Made with premium linen fabric for a hint of textural appeal, and it features a removable pillow and seat cushion, making it glamorous in vision. Medium density foam filling with a solid and metal bonded with wood frame provides comfort and support. The elaborately polished golden legs bring classic design and add to the timeless fashion of this piece. With a comfortable seat, this chair set provides an essential spot for sitting and enjoying a good book or catching up on your favorite show, effectively reliving the pressure. It's the perfect pick for the living room, office room and bedroom. Body Fabric: Pewter 100% Polyester

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com