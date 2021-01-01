From everly quinn
Dundrod Accent Chair With Gold Metal Base Set Of 2
Looking to add an arm chair to your living room or bedroom? This accent chair set is in keeping with your glam sensibilities, adding an eye-catching touch to your space. This is a classic and contemporary style accent chair set with a concise solid hue. Made with premium linen fabric for a hint of textural appeal, and it features a removable pillow and seat cushion, making it glamorous in vision. Medium density foam filling with a solid and metal bonded with wood frame provides comfort and support. The elaborately polished golden legs bring classic design and add to the timeless fashion of this piece. With a comfortable seat, this chair set provides an essential spot for sitting and enjoying a good book or catching up on your favorite show, effectively reliving the pressure. It's the perfect pick for the living room, office room and bedroom. Body Fabric: Pewter 100% Polyester