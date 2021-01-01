Duncombe Swivel Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool
Description
Features:Solid wooden seat, curved shape, more comfortableCurved back make you feel more comfortableStrong metal make the stools durable, weight capacity 300 lbsRubber foot caps protect your floorSeat Style: BucketStools Included: YesNumber of Stools Included: 2Base Color: BlackSeat Color: BrownFrame Material: SteelFrame Material Details: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Wood Species: Seat Material: Solid WoodSeat Material Details: PineSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Wood Knots;Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingUpholstered: NoLegal Documentation: Upholstery Material: Upholstery Fill Material: Nailhead Trim: Seat Back Type: Low backLeg/Base Type: SledWeight Capacity: 300Adjustable Height: NoPneumatic/Hydraulic Lift: Swivel: YesSwivel Range: 360°Stackable: NoFolding: NoArms Included: NoArm Material: Arm Color: Durability: Stain ResistantOutdoor Use: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTufted Cushions: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: BS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: SCS Certified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall dimensions (26" seat height option): 20.3 W x 33 H x 12.5 DDepth of the footprint/bar on this stool: 17.3 inchesOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)): 37Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)): 31Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Seat Height: Counter Stool (26" Seat Height)): 33Overall Width - Side to Side (Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)): 21.9Overall Width - Side to Side (Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)): 19.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Seat Height: Counter Stool (26" Seat Height)): 20.3Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15.4Seat Height - Floor to Seat (Seat Height: Bar Stool (30" Seat Height)): 30Seat Height - Floor to Seat (Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)): 24Seat Height - Floor to Seat (Seat Height: Counter Stool (26" Seat Height)): 26Adjustable: NoMaximum Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Minimum Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Maximum Seat Height - Floor to Seat: Minimum Seat Height - Floor to Seat: Seat Width - Side to Side: 15.7Seat Depth - Front to Back: 11.8Back: YesBack Height - Seat to Top of Back: 6.9Back Width - Side to Side: 17.3Arms: Arm Height - Seat to Arm: Arm Width - Side to Side: Arm Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 35Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblySuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: 1Estimated Time to Set Up: 20Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: # of