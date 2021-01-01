Amisco Duncan 26 in. Matt Light Grey Metal Pale Grey Polyester Counter Stool, Pale Gray/Matte Light Gray

Make sure that your kitchen seating is taken care of with the help of the Amisco Duncan Bar Stool. This stool features a metal frame, so it is resilient to everyday wear and tear. It features a modern style, which will add a contemporary touch to your current decor. It has a swivel design, making it easy to get in and out without needing to pull the stool out. This stool has a full back, providing you with a lot of support, so you can sit comfortably for an extended period of time. Designed in gray, it is easy to match with the rest of your home decor. Color: Pale Gray/Matte Light Gray.