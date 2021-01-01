Quorum INTERNATIONAL Dunbar 5-Light Black Chandelier with Clear Seeded Glass

The Dunbar series combines nostalgic refinement with modern embellishment. Vintage shapes, 2-toned accents, clear-seeded, cylindrical glass shades and sharp angles are the defining characteristics of the series. These chandeliers, pendants, wall mounts and vanities all share a common theme in their vintage-inspired design. Included are interchangeable Noir, Satin Nickel and Aged Brass socket cup decos to provide an added touch of personalization to the fixture of your choosing. for a versatile lighting solution fit this convertible up/down light chandelier into your industrial inspired living or dining room.