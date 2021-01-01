From cutipol
Cutipol - Duna Serving Spoon
Bring casual luxury to your table with this stunning Duna serving spoon from Cutipol. A sleek, modern serving spoon that is perfect for dishing up at small gatherings or parties, this luxury cutlery is made from high quality 18/10 stainless steel and features a rounded design. With its attractive subtle shape, it makes a wonderful addition to any cutlery collection. More luxury cutlery from Cutipol is available, leaving you free to collect the various sets or mix and match to create your own table setting. Please note due to the handmade nature sizes may vary slightly and imperfections may occur. Key features: * Material: 18/10 stainless steel * Dimensions: 26x5cm * Thickness: 0.55cm * Please note due to the handmade nature size may vary slightly * Sleek serving spoon * Delicately wrapped in Cutipol tissue paper * Presentation box available separately * Made in Portugal * Dishwasher safe * Matching 24 piece set available * More luxury flatware from Cutipol available