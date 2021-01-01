Well Woven Dulcet Clarence Grey 8 ft. x 10 ft. Modern Area Rug

Extremely comfortable, the Well Woven 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug is the perfect finishing touch to your home. With a modern style, this rectangular rug is the perfect accessory for contemporary spaces. It has a stain-resistant design and antimicrobial materials. This rug is designed with gray elements, bringing a subdued touch to any room. It has a geometric print, achieving the perfect mix of traditional and chic that will work well with any decor. It features 100% polypropylene, making it a durable option with impressive longevity. Color: Grey.