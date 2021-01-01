The Old Gringo Dulce Calavera boot embraces a modern update to the classic sugar skull style. Handcrafted leather upper. Features intricate embroidery with a sugar skull design and rhinestone accents. Pull-on cowgirl boot with leather pull tabs for easy entry. Smooth leather lining for a comfortable next-to-skin feel. Lightly cushioned leather footbed for added comfort. Pointed toe. 4Long heel. Leather outsole with rubber heel tab for excellent traction. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.