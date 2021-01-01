Make your runway debut in the Kurt Geiger London Duke high-heel mule. The slip-on pump is constructed from a leather upper with crystal embellished strap at the vamp for an elegant finish. Synthetic lining and a lightly padded footbed. Wrapped stiletto heel. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 3 4 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 8), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.