From delightfull
Duke Arc Floor Lamp by DelightFULL - Color: Black - Finish: Glossy - (DUKE5FLR_BLKGL_GLDPL_GLDPP)
Advertisement
The Duke Arc Floor Lamp by DelightFULL is a sleek and handsome design. Inspired by iconic composer and jazz musician Duke Ellington, this floor lamp shares his name as a simple round base and short stem support an array of gracefully curved arms. A set of smooth, conical shades is dressed up with flared tops and interior accents that have perforated detailing and a beautiful metal finish, lending this piece some mid-century modern style. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Glossy Black with Gold Plated accents and Gold Powder Paint interior