Duet Office Chair by Bernhardt Design - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished Aluminum - (576_3113_211)

Conduct your work in style with the Duet Office Chair. This luxurious executive chair features flat polished stainless steel arms and a polished aluminum five-star base. Choose between either a smooth upholstery finish or a horizontal quilted pattern. Available in a wide variety of upholstery options. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Grey.