Duck Face Kiss for Selfie and Lipstick Lover Big Red Lips Tote Bag

Fun red lips in a big smooch. Perfect for the selfie obsessed! Duck face lips. Smooch, kiss, or duck face lips. Whatever you call them, they're fun! Duck face lips in a fun worn, distressed, grunge look. Great faded red lips design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.