From canada fresh
Canada Fresh Duck Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 24
Give your pal real food-derived nutrition in every bowl with the Canada Fresh Duck Canned Cat Food. Made with duck and duck broth as the first ingredients, it’s naturally high in protein to satisfy your little carnivore’s meat cravings and support lean, active muscles. It contains health-promoting omegas from salmon oil, joint-friendly glucosamine, along with taurine, vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids for all-around, complete nutrition for cats of all ages. Since it’s formulated with a single animal protein, it’s also great for kitties with sensitivities. Plus, it’s 100% produced in Canada using only quality Canadian resources.