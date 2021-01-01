Horze Equestrian Duchess Dressage Horse Saddle Pad, Black, Horse

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** You’ll stand out for all of the right reasons with the classic style of the Horze Equestrian Duchess Dressage Horse Saddle Pad. This pad features moisture-wicking fabric to help keep your horse’s back dry and comfy. A foam lining with square quilted pattern creates an ideal cushion, while a high wither cut creates a great fit. Hook and loop fasteners and a girth strap keep the pad secure. A small Horze emblem at the girth adds to the pad’s charming style.