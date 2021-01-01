Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Bruised not Broken Premium T-Shirt

The muscular dystrophy awareness is special for men and women with the duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sped teachers and special education teachers wear the green ribbon to make aware of people with the disease. Muscular dystrophy awareness month or day is important for kids and adults who are duchenne muscular dystrophy warriors and survivors. Green is the important color to support the awareness for people who fight. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.