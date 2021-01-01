Dublin Masquerade 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll

Beautiful palettes tell the story of work and home in this compendium of color featuring the best of high-performance wallcoverings. Printed on a vinyl surface with an osnaburg fabric backing, this highly durable wallpaper guarantees a reliable bond between the wallpaper and the wall with superior stability that rounds corners. Pure, unadorned, and unpretentious, masquerade wallpaper utilizes minimal texture and restrained color to make an honest, almost austere, decorating statement that is incredibly effective. Color: Navy