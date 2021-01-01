OUKANING Dual-Purpose Slicer
Description
Commercial Vegetable Slicer, 110V-220V Electric Fruit and Vegetable Slicer Stainless Steel Dual-purpose Slicer Shredder Fruit Slicer Manual Slicer Lemon Potato Cutting Machine, 0~10mm Thickness AdjustableFeatures:110V-220V Electric Fruit and Vegetable Slicer, Product type: Stainless steel dual-purpose slicer; Good Tools in Cutting Vegetables: Model: 2139AL; Voltage: 110V-220V; Material: Stainless steel; Slice thickness: 0-0.39" adjustable; Product weight: 13 lbs; Features: fast and uniform slicing; Food trough size: L9.85"× W5.12"; Overall machine size: W12.88" * L18.24" * H17.73".Stainless steel body: The whole slicer is made of stainless steel, strong and durable. The whole body of the fruit slicer can be washed, which is not only convenient for cleaning, but also safe and hygienic.Sharp blade: Stainless steel blade, sharp and durable, cutting vegetables quickly, within 10 seconds, stainless steel cutter head, wear-resistant, not easy to deform, easy to cleanDurable material: Stainless steel bearing, anti-corrosion, not easy to rust. Stainless steel body, strong and stable, long service life.Application: Suitable for most fruits and vegetables, can be shredded or sliced. Such as ginger, lotus root, potatoes, purple sweet potato, lemon, radish, pumpkin, etc.Product Type: SlicerWhat's Included: 1 Electric fruit and vegetable slicerNumber of Pieces Included: 1Color: SilverBPA Free: Primary Material: Stainless steelBlade / Cutting Material: Stainless steelHandheld or Countertop: CountertopManual or Electric: ElectricPower Source Type: Plug-InBatteries Included: NoProduct Care: Hand Wash OnlyFood Compatibility: Vegetable;FruitPTFE Free: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PFOA Free: NoDS Metallic: SteelSpefications:SCS Certified: NoUL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: N/AcUL Listed: NoOSHA Compliant: NoNSF Certified: NoFire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Adjustable slice thickness: Slice thickness is adjusted 0-10mm/0-0.39" according to your demand, easy to operate, no more worry about cutting your fingersOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 13.2Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.3Overall Depth - Front to Back: 17.7Overall Product Weight: 18.4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: