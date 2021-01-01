From white noise
Dual Position Plush Polyfill Standard Cooling Bed Pillow
This Dual Position Plush Polyfill Standard Cooling Bed Pillow is a standard/queen size bed pillow with unique features. The pillow is ergonomically designed for both back and side sleeping by offering extra support for the neck and its unique construction contours the natural curvature of the neck while back sleeping allowing you to easily switch your sleeping positions from back to side sleeping without adjusting or folding the pillow. The dual position neck pillow is offered in medium-soft for preferred comfort. Each this pillow was designed with the help of a chiropractor and is made in southern California using patented filling material imported from Denmark. These pillows are covered with a blended fabric of cotton and CoolMax, making it soft, cool, resistant to wrinkles and very strong when wet or dry. Each pillow is 100% hypoallergenic and machine washable and dryable on a low setting for easy care. The result is a sleep product with the quality and benefits you have probably never seen nor experienced before.