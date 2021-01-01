Advertisement
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet with white ceramic center links. Uni-directional rotating rose gold-tone bezel with a white ceramic ring. Black dial with rose gold-tone hands and pyramid hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Small seconds sub-dial. ETA caliber G15.211 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34.8 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. DS First Lady Ceramic Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Certina DS First Lady Ceramic Quartz Black Dial Ladies Watch C014.235.33.011.00.