From certina
Certina DS First Lady Ceramic Chronograph Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch C014.217.11.011.01
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with white ceramic center links. Rotating stainless steel bezel with a white ceramic ring. White dial with black hands and pyramid hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 1/10th of a second. ETA caliber 251.471 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34.80 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Ds First Lady Ceramic Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Certina DS First Lady Ceramic Chronograph Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch C014.217.11.011.01.