Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. ETA caliber F06.111 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30.5 mm. Case thickness: 7.4 mm. Bracelet width: 14 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. DS Dream Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Certina DS Dream Stainless Steel Ladies Quartz Watch C021.210.11.056.00.