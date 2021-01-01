Ds-D443-290-3 Glacier Queen One Box Slat Upholstered Panel Bed

Glacier finish|Fabric Content: 100% Polyester|Silhouette and modern channeling|Sophisticated Linen style fabric in glacier gray|Box spring required|Bed is available in Queen & King sizes|.With its transitional silhouette and modern channeling, this upholstered bed fits seamlessly into a wide variety of bedroom decors. The sophisticated linen style fabric in glacier gray will pull together any modern and contemporary style. This verstaile bed comese in twin, queen and king sizes. Just add your box spring and mattress and you're ready to sleep in style.