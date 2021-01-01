Masiero Drylight LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Silver

Advertisement
The Masiero Drylight LED Outdoor Wall Sconce is an unprecedented leap in decorative durability, part of an ornate collection that thrives in outdoor environments. The patented Drylight® technology is composed of a lightweight, impermeable material that not only protects the fixture from the elements, but is able to take shape in a traditional Venetian style sconce. Polycarbonate forms the candelabra arms supporting the two watertight light sources, which are then draped with luxurious crystals made from a reinforced thermoplastic. With Drylight®, form is no longer limited to function, bringing ornamental lighting outside even if subjected to harsh weather conditions. Color: Silver.