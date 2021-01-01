From masiero

Masiero Drylight LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Silver

$1,496.00 on sale
($1,760.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

The Masiero Drylight LED Outdoor Wall Sconce is an unprecedented leap in decorative durability, part of an ornate collection that thrives in outdoor environments. The patented Drylight® technology is composed of a lightweight, impermeable material that not only protects the fixture from the elements, but is able to take shape in a traditional Venetian style sconce. Polycarbonate forms the candelabra arms supporting the two watertight light sources, which are then draped with luxurious crystals made from a reinforced thermoplastic. With Drylight®, form is no longer limited to function, bringing ornamental lighting outside even if subjected to harsh weather conditions. Color: Silver.

