KLORANE Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk - Natural Tint for Brown to Dark Hair - Travel Size 1.0oz

$11.97
In stock
Dry shampoo with oat milk – natural tint contains mineral pigments that result in a natural beige shade that blends easily into darker shades of hair when brushed out. In just 2 minutes flat, brunettes can enjoy clean hair without water. Hair instantly regains volume and texture. Quick and practical to use, it's ideal for traveling, people on-the-go, after the gym, busy moms, to extend a blow-out or protect hair color.Benefits:Oat helps to soften and protect the scalp.Gentle enough for daily use.Can be used on all hair types.Paraben-free.

