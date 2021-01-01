Merry Drunk I'm Christmas Drunk Santa Claus Funny Xmas T-Shirt

Merry Drunk I'm Christma. Perfect Christmas gift for men and women who love to mix alcohol with their holiday festivities. Great stocking stuffer present for beer drinkers that love getting in the holiday spirit. Excellent design for adults that love drinking beer during the Xmas holidays. Hilarious for beer drinkers to wear to office Xmas parties, family gatherings, or a casual night of drinking at home. Show off your Xmas spirit while at the bar this holiday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem