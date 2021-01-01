Zone - 365 Fathers Day Drummer Dad Drummer Like A Regular Dad But Cooler Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you looking for unique stuff for your drum player or drummer daddy, dad, papa, father, grandfather, uncle, husband, or anyone in your family or friends who has a fun sense of humor? Then, this is a great awesome thing for you. Drummer Dad Like A Regular Dad But Cooler is an excellent nifty product for all. This novelty graphic drawing art design is perfect for everyone who loves to play drums, music, humorous quotes, or sayings. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only