Graypants Drum 18 White Pendant 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Graypants Drum 18 White Pendant 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant FeaturesMade with cardboard with a steel framing and glass diffuserIncludes recycled corrugated cardboard shadeRequires (3) 15 watt medium (E26) bulbsCord mounted fixtureManufactured in the NetherlandsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-1/2"Width: 18"Diameter: 18"Product Weight: 13.6 lbsCord Length: 78"Shade Height: 8"Shade Diameter: 18"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 15 wattsWattage: 45 wattsVoltage: 120 volts White