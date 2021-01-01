Blue Drop-Waist Dress

Advertisement
Multicolored sleeveless classic scoop neck paisley printed drop waist silk crepe sheath/A-line tank dress in multi with round/scoop neckline, cutaway (cut-in) shoulders, lightweight silk fabric construction throughout, paisley black and cobalt print from waist to hem, front slim neckline cutout keyhole slit, nonadjustable slender shoulder straps, banded cinched drop waistline, exposed center waist seam details, slightly flared front and back skirt, exposed seam details throughout, knit banding around round neckline and arm openings (knit trim), slim keyhole opening at back with concealed single button closure, relaxed silhouette/fit, lined, and straight hemline