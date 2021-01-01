Advertisement
Camilla Drop Shoulder Playsuit in Blue. - size S (also in XS) Camilla Drop Shoulder Playsuit in Blue. - size S (also in XS) 100% silk. Made in India. Dry clean only. Pull-on styling. Adjustable shoulder straps and crystal embellished neckline. Side seam pockets. Due to the unique prints and embellishments, actual garment may vary slightly from photo and should not be considered defective. CILL-WR84. 00010194-AROYALST. Starting with a simple kaftan seven years ago, designer Camilla Franks is rapidly earning the reputation as one of the most clever fashion print designers in the world. Her signature colorful graphic prints and free-flowing designs are the core focus of her vibrant, playful and luxurious designs.