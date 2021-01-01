From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Driscoll 3-Light Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 3140403EN3-962
Advertisement
The 1960’s-inspired Driscoll collection by Sea Gull Lighting features the clean lines of tapered stems and glass shades. Simplicity combined with sophistication creates this strikingly modern look. Offered in a brushed nickel finish in addition to the chrome finish also offered for wall/bath fixtures – all of which feature etched white glass shades. The assortment includes nine-light, five-light and three-light chandeliers, a mini pendant, a flush mount ceiling fixture, as well as one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Driscoll 3-Light Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 3140403EN3-962