Driftwood Center Shelf

Available only at The Container Store, our Driftwood Melamine Shelves are specifically designed to work perfectly with our Elfa Easy Hang or freestanding Shelving Systems as well as our wall-mounted shelving components. They're available in a variety sizes to fit both your needs and your wall space. Use Elfa Solid Shelf Brackets and Shelf Connectors when installing with our Elfa Shelving Systems. Or, choose a wall-mounted bracket that suits your personal style to create a shelving solution that's specific to you.