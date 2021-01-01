Drifter Vest - M/L - Also in: L/XL, XS/S, XXS/XS, S/M

Drifter Vest is an easy-to-wear, unisex outerwear style designed for the seasons between seasons. Featuring a boxy silhouette and stand-up collar, Drifter Vest is an easy option for life on-the-go. A discrete front zipper, clean edges along the hem and a crisp nylon fabric creates a refined, modern take on waterproof outerwear. The fabric on Drifter is a highly durable nylon in a lightweight quality. On the inside, an extremely lightweight padding has been included to provide just enough warmth as seasons transition. To make the surface waterproof, a thin PU coating has been added on top of the nylon, and each seam has been taped from the inside.