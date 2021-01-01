Advertisement
Spend a sunny day by the seaside with Drifter Stripe Romper. It features mellow stripe patterns and a relaxed fit. What we love the most about rompers is that its super easy to throw on. Wear it while lounging around town or to a brunch with friends. Features:- Adjustable straps- Relaxed fit romper- Yarn dye stripe- Coconut buttonsFor a casual chic look, style it with oversized cardigan, layered necklace and ankle booties. Or you can simply wear a metallic flat sandals to go with it. Model is wearing a size Extra SmallModel's height: 5'8"/176 cm.