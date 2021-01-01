From camper
Camper Drift K200577-018 Sneakers women
Bringing classic ‘90s design rocketing into the future, these white fabric sneakers have uppers and laces made from durable PET yarn sourced from recycled plastics, combining retro style with cutting-edge technology that minimizes material waste, makes our product more sustainable, and helps reduce our environmental impact. Highly flexible and ultra-lightweight, these sneakers let you be quick on your feet and move easily with their advanced cushioning system that absorbs impact and keeps you at your best.