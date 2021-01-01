From nike
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
SOFT, LIGHT SUPPORT. The Nike Dri-FIT Indy Sports Bra has a bandeau design with thin convertible straps for a barely-there feel. It feels smooth, light and gently supportive for everyday wear. Find Your Comfort Straps can be worn straight or crossed in the back. Stay Cool and Dry Dri-FIT technology helps keep you feeling dry, comfortable and softly supported. The minimal design allows for plenty of airflow. Adjustable Design Removable pads let you adjust your level of coverage. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Body: 82% polyester/18% spandex. Elastic: 59% polyester/30% nylon/11% spandex. Lining: 80% polyester/20% spandex. Pad top fabric/pad back fabric: 100% polyester. Pad: 100% polyurethane. Machine wash Imported Style: CZ4474; Color: Midnight Navy/Cerulean/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult