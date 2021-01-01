From rotaliana by luminart
Dresscode LED Wall Sconce by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (L161DCW1 000 64 FL1)
The Dresscode LED Wall Sconce from Rotaliana by Luminart is a simple yet eye-catching piece evoking classic lighting motifs and garments. The piece is by Giovanni Lauda, a creator highlighting the beauty of form with an emphasis on refinement. Lauda reimagines the pleated pattern of traditional fabric drum shades with a new form and material. The Dresscode LED Wall Sconces rectangular form gives the appearance of slotting into the wall through its wrapping design. A solid aluminum construction adds to its architectural character. Its surface pattern of fine striations draws the eye with or without the lights on as fine shadows seep into the crevices. The pleated metal structure contrasts against the traditionally fabric shade as it blocks light coming through, creating a more dramatic silhouette. LEDs inside generate an upward and downward glow thats seen as a fanned-out glaze of light on the wall. The light creates ambiance and emphasizes style. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze