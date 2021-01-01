From seiko
Seiko Dress Two-tone Ladies Watch SXGL61
Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. The Seiko name appears below the 12 o'clock position. Luminescent hands and markers. Japanese quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Texturose yellow gold-tone crown. Solid case back. Case dimensions: 17 mm x 35.5 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Jewelry clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds. Seiko Dress Two-tone Ladies Watch SXGL61.